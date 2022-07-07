OnePlus 10T 5G India launch timeline and sale details leaked

OnePlus 10T 5G India launch timeline has leaked online. According to a new report, the upcoming OnePlus premium smartphone will launch in India later this month. A PriceBaba report claimed that the OnePlus 10T 5G India launch date could be set between July 25 and August 1.

In addition to this, the report stated that the OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale during the first week of August in India. Like previous OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, OnePlus' official website and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Some key details of the OnePlus 10T 5G have leaked in the past. According to reports, the phone will share some of the design elements with the more premium OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera module will feature a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the front, the screen is flat and will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The device will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will also come with a 16MP front camera sensor.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is also available on the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The India variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to come with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Under the hood, there will be a 4800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging out of the box. The device will run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top. OnePlus 10T 5G will go head to head against the likes of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, iPhone 12, Vivo X80, Realme GT 2 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Pro and other premium smartphones in India.