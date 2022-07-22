OnePlus 10T 5G India price, sale date and offers leaked ahead of August 3 launch

OnePlus 10T 5G India launch event will take place on August 3. The company will launch its new premium smartphone a day after the iQOO 9T 5G, which will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both smartphones are rumoured to be priced at around Rs 55,000. Adding to the leaks is a new report which claims to have revealed the OnePlus 10T 5G India price, sale date and bank offer details.

OnePlus 10T 5G India price

OnePlus 10T 5G will launch with three storage options in India. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at Rs 49,999. There will be a 12GB + 256GB variant as well, which will be priced at Rs 54,999. OnePlus 10T 5G will also arrive with a 16GB RAM option and will be priced at Rs 55,999.

The phone is rumoured to launch in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours. According to the PriceBaba report, the phone's 16GB RAM option will be available in a single Moonstone Black colour. The phone will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon India, OnePlus India website and exclusive experience stores.

As part of the launch offers, customers purchasing the OnePlus 10T 5G can get a Rs 1,500 bank discount, bringing down the starting price to Rs 48,499.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications

The 10T 5G will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. It will miss out on the Hasselblad-tuning treatment and instead feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is flat and will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. Under the hood, there will be a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. The phone will also launch with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.