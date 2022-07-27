OnePlus 10T 5G key specifications leaked entirely ahead of official launch

The upcoming OnePlus 10T's full specifications have been leaked ahead of the August 3 official launch. The phone will debut as OnePlus Ace Pro in China, but the global markets will see the 10T moniker. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will not have an alert slider and Hasselblad-tuned cameras. However, it will draw power from Qualcomm's most premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new leak tips its camera, battery, and display specifications.

According to Pricebaba, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 10T will sport a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, sRGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The centrally aligned hole-punch cutout will reportedly house a 16-megapixel snapper with EIS support. The phone will ship Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box, but OnePlus has revealed that the phone will get OxygenOS 13 update later this year.

The rear camera module design is the same that we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The leak claims the module will house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. The primary camera is said to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Customers will likely get two more storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. In terms of battery, there might be a 4,800mAh unit with 150W fast charging. For reference, the existing OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast charging.

The report also tips the price at Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 66,999. Readers must note that OnePlus is yet to confirm specifications, and you must take the information with a pinch of salt.