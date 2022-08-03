OnePlus 10T 5G launched: Top specs, key features, India price and everything else we know so far

OnePlus 10T has been launched at an event in New York City today. The smartphone technically succeeds the OnePlus 8T, which was unveiled 2 years ago. In India, the newly launched product starts at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage model. The phone goes up to 16GB RAM, which is for the very first time for a phone OnePlus.

The OnePlus 10T is also the first OnePlus phone running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is also the first OnePlus phone to offer 150W fast charging support. The company claims that the 150W SUPERVOOC charger charges the phone completely from 1-100 per cent in just 19 minutes.

OnePlus 10T specifications

-Display: The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The phone comes with support for 120hz screen refresh rate.

-Processor: The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

-Software: The phone runs on Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1.

-RAM: It comes in three RAM options: 8GB RAM, 128GB RAM and 16GB RAM.

-Storage: It comes in two options: 128GB and 256GB storage.

-Rear camera: The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

-Front camera: For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

-Battery: The phone is backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 10T top features

-The OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The company has confirmed to bring the taste of OxygenOS 13 to OnePlus 10T later this year.

-This is the first OnePlus phone to come with 150W SUPERVOOC charging support. The company claims that the OnePlus 10T can charge from 1-100 per cent in just 19minutes.

-The OnePlus 10T is also the first OnePlus phone to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

-The 10T is the first OnePlus phone to offer up to 16GB RAM option. The company is primarily aiming to offer a faster and seamless performance to people looking for multitasking and gaming.

-Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10T doesn't come with an alert slider but the company said they are working towards bringing the alert slider back to future OnePlus phones.

-The 10T offers 120hz screen refresh rate and Always on display that offers an outstanding multimedia experience.

OnePlus 10T price in India

OnePlus 10T comes in three variants:

1. 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 49,999

2. 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 54,999

3. 6GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 55,999

The OnePlus 10T smartphone comes in two colour options Moonstone Black and Jade Green. All OnePlus 10T versions will be available on Flipkart and OnePlus.in from August 6.

Also Read | Xiaomi launches AR glasses with dual camera setup and OLED screen

Also Read | iQOO 9T quick review: Perfect combination of power and style

Also Read | Sundar Pichai says Google has too many employees but too few work, issues warning