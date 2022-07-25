OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras: Here's why

OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G, will lack the iconic 'alert slider' that lets users manage audio mode with just one toggle. The company has now revealed the reason behind ditching this switch, which also lacks on the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the semi-premium, OnePlus 10R. The company says that the decision was made to "have enough internal space for other components needed for high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal". This would be the first OnePlus flagship phone to ditch the mute button.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu said that the alert slider has a "relatively large impact" on the smartphone's motherboard area, even though it appears as a relatively small component. The slider seemingly covers up to 30 mm sq. The report quoting the company executive says, "To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most... while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device's motherboard, which would have made the device thicker. Removing the slider was the compromise OnePlus decided to make".

OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will not get Hasselblad branded cameras that feature on the OnePlus 9 series and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10 Pro. It essentially offers better colours, though the camera tuning does not bring a substantial difference. The exact reasons to ditch this camera feature remain unclear, but OnePlus said it "wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device's chosen price point". This could mean that the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G will be relatively more affordable than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which costs Rs 66,999 in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. The phone is rumoured to support 150W fast charging. The phone will also come with a 6.7-inch display. The publication also shared official renders where we can still see the rear cameras housed in a black squarish module. The phone will get at least two colour options - black and green. It will launch on August 3.