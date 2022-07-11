OnePlus 10T could be the first OnePlus phone with 512GB storage model

The OnePlus 10T is widely rumored to make its debut by the end of this month or in the first week of August. As we are inching closer to the rumored launch event, more details about the upcoming OnePlus phone are being leaked online. The latest one reveals that the OnePlus 10T might be the first smartphone from the brand to come with the highest amount of RAM and storage options.

A Chinese tipster, Digital chat station, is claiming that the OnePlus 10T will be launched with 16GB RAM + 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option. If this turns out to be true, then keep in mind that the cost of this model will likely be pretty high. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration of the OnePlus 10 Pro is selling in India for Rs 71,999. The new OnePlus phone will also be a flagship offering from the brand and the 512GB is expected to cost way higher. So, start saving if you want to buy this model.

The OnePlus 10T is said to have Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to offer users a top-notch performance. The device is tipped to feature a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ display that will operate at 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport an AMOLED panel. It is currently unknown whether this one will have a flat or curved screen.

Under the hood is a 4,800mAh battery. This one too is expected to have support for 150W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 10R smartphone. This one isn't expected to use the same rear camera setup that the onePlus 10 Pro has. It is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

While OnePlus hasn't yet given its confirmation on the launch of this device, the OnePlus 10T is tipped to make its India debut between July 25 to August 1. It will reportedly go on sale in the first week of August. The handset could be made available through Amazon. If the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 10T in the coming weeks, then we should get confirmation of this soon.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499

Also Read | WhatsApp will soon give more time to delete messages you sent by mistake

Also Read | Poco F4 5G review: A phone you won't regret buying