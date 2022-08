OnePlus 10T first sale in India today: Check out price, specifications and deals on smartphone

The OnePlus 10T is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone was launched globally on August 3. The flagship device boasts a stunning design and powerful interiors, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology and a 50-megapixel camera setup. The OnePlus 10T competes with the iQOO 9Tw, which was also launched with similar specs and identical price tag.

The OnePlus 10T has been listed at Rs 49,999 on Amazon but the price can be reduced by almost Rs 5000 if you have an ICICI bank and SBI card. That is because Amazon is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5000, on purchase through ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Apart from ICICI bank cards, the offer is also valid on SBI cards. The company is also offering Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions on the Amazon India website. Additionally, buyers can get exchange bonus worth Rs 3000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for LTPO technology. For protection, the OnePlus 10T will use a Corning Gorilla glass for protection . The display comes with support for 120Hz and HDR10+ support as well. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for display for selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device is equipped with a 3D cooling system for better heat dissipation. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 160W fast charger in the retail box, which is claimed to fill up the phone's battery from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The device has support for Dolby Atmos as well as noise cancellation.

In the camera department, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 sensor with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399