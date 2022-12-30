OnePlus 10T gets flat Rs 5,000 discount on Amazon: Check out price and other details

The OnePlus 10T has received a big discount on Amazon and people who have been waiting to buy this 5G phone shouldn't miss the deal because OnePlus phones are available at lower prices. Amazon is currently hosting a Fab Phones Fest sale event on its platform and is offering discounts on several phones, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T is listed on Amazon with at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 during the Fab Phones Fest sale. The premium phone was launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 49,999, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 5,000 on this 5G phone. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

There is also up to Rs 1,500 off on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs 13,300 discount on exchange of your current phone. So, if you decide to avail these offers, then you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10T at a much lower price. The latest Amazon sale will continue until the end of December 31, so people still have some time to decide whether they want to this OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 10T gets a massive discount on Amazon, is it worth buying?

The OnePlus 10T is a good smartphone that you could consider buying and one won't likely regret. The device has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which is very fast and will offer great performance to users, even in terms of gaming. The display is great as usual. It has a vibrant AMOLED panel which refreshes at 120Hz.

While the handset doesn't have a 5,000mAh battery, the company is providing the fastest charger with the phone to help you quickly fill up the battery. OnePlus bundles a 150W fast charger in the retail box along with the OnePlus 10T. It features a 4,800mAh battery unit, which should last for more than 8-9 hours with average usage.

There are stereo speakers that are pretty loud enough. The device is eligible for three years of major Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches, which is good for those who want the phone on a long-term basis. The device is a little weak in the camera department, but this doesn't mean it can't offer good enough shots. It has a capable set of cameras, but photography enthusiasts should consider buying the Pixel 6a if the camera is something they prioritize over sheer performance.