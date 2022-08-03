OnePlus 10T launches today, India price expected to be under Rs 50,000

OnePlus 10T is all set to go official in India as well as the global market today, on August 3. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New York City and India Today Tech will be covering the event live. Indian fans will be able to watch the livestream of the OnePlus 10T launch on OnePlus' YouTube and social media channels. The event will begin at 7:30PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

OnePlus is bringing a T series phone after 2 long years. The last OnePlus T phone was the OnePlus 8T and there was no OnePlus 9T. With the return of the OnePlus T series, all eyes are on the OnePlus 10T. The company has already revealed a lot about the OnePlus 10T and some more have been revealed by rumours and leaks circulating on the internet for a long time now.

OnePlus 10T design, specification details we know

One of the teasers has already revealed the complete design of the phone. The OnePlus 10T is coming in two colours green and black quite similar to the latest flagship the 10 Pro. There's also no Hasselblad partnership for this one but the company is ensuring that it doesn't fall behind in terms of performance. The OnePlus 10T is also the first phone from the brand to come with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, dubbed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The overall design, sort of, seems similar to the 10 Pro. It packs a larger square camera module with three sensors. On the front, there's a hole punch display that includes the selfie sensor. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The company has officially confirmed that the 10T will offer a 120hz screen refresh rate in order to offer a seamless gaming experience.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 10T will come with up to 16GB of RAM, which is a very first time for a OnePlus phone, and 256GB of internal storage. The company has also revealed that the 10T will come with 150W SUPERVOOC charging support, again for the first time for a OnePlus phone.

At the launch event, the company will also announce the next generation OxygenOS, dubbed OxygenOS 13. However, there's no confirmation whether the 10T will offer OxygenOS 13 support out of the box.

OnePlus 10T price in India (expected)

While some of the key specs of the OnePlus 10T have been revealed, some are still under wraps. And so is the price. Rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10T will start at Rs 49,999 in India. Although the company is yet to confirm the official price of the 10T, it has confirmed that the phone will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in and other offline stores across the country. The sale date and bank offer (if any) remain unknown for now.