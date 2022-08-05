OnePlus 10T price in India is Rs 49,999, but you can get it for less than Rs 45,000

The OnePlus 10T was just recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs 49,999, but interested buyers can get it at a pretty low price. The device will go on sale on August 6. One of the key selling points of the device is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is a flagship chipset from Qualcomm and is powering several premium phones in 2022.

The OnePlus 10T is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 49,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The e-commerce giant is offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the ICICI and SBI bank cards. Those who have any one of these bank cards will be able to buy the OnePlus 10T at an effective price of Rs 44,999.

People will get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the exchange of their old phone, apart from the regular exchange offer that will be available on Amazon. Those who are planning to exchange their old OnePlus phone will get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. Here's a quick look at the specifications of the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has support for LTPO tech as well. The panel refreshes at 120Hz and supports HDR10+ as well. The handset has a punch-hole display design and the rear panel looks pretty similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

As mentioned above, the premium phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device has a 3D Cooling system for better heat dissipation. The OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800mAh battery under the hood. The brand ships a 160W fast charger in the retail box, which is claimed to fill up the phone's battery from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The device has support for Dolby Atmos as well as noise cancellation.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 sensor with OIS support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

