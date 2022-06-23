OnePlus 10T testing starts in India, tipped to offer better performance than OnePlus 10 Pro

It seems that we are heading close to the launch of the OnePlus 10T as we are witnessing leaks on an everyday basis. Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming on Twitter that the R&D testing of the upcoming OnePlus phone has started, which suggests that the launch event is not too far away. The brand is also reportedly gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is expected to make an entry into the Indian market on July 1. It appears that OnePlus is going to have a busy month with two events planned for July.

Coming back to the OnePlus 10T, another tipster, Yogesh Brar, claims that this one will be a better performer than the 10 Pro in terms of gaming, as the device can keep its temperature low even when games like Genshin Impact are played with extreme settings. But, the difference isn't on a larger scale. The 10T with an average of 57fps reportedly had a temperature between 43-46 degrees Celsius, while the 10 Pro got 55fps with a temperature between 45-49 degrees Celsius.

The tipster is claiming that the device will be powered by Qualcomm's new high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. So, it is quite obvious that users will get better performance than the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone as this one offers the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. If the company is actually planning to launch the device with the new chip, then it means that the OnePlus 10T won't be cheap and could be priced in the Rs 60,000 price range. Currently, the 10 Pro is selling for Rs 65,980 on Flipkart.

The leaks so far suggest that the OnePlus 10T will have support for 150W fast charging support. It is also tipped to feature a typical 5,000mAh battery, which one will rarely see on OnePlus phones. This one could have a 6.7-inch screen and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the front, we might get to see a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

While there is still no confirmation on the India launch of the OnePlus 10T, Sharma previously claimed that the new 5G phone will arrive in July this year. The launch date for the same is still under wraps.

