OnePlus 10T tipped to be the last flagship phone from OnePlus in 2022

It seems that OnePlus has finally decided on the name of its next flagship smartphone. Max Jambor, a reliable tipster, is claiming on Twitter that the OnePlus 10T will be launched later this year. The cited source is claiming that this will be the last flagship phone from the company in 2022, which basically means that there isn't any Ultra variant that we have been hearing about for quite some time now.

OnePlus usually launches a T series phone by the end of the year to offer an improved version of its premium smartphone released at the start of the year. The last T series phone from the company was the OnePlus 8T, which was released back in 2020. The brand didn't announce the OnePlus 9T and it directly took the wraps off its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in March 2022. This year, OnePlus also ditched the standard version in the flagship series, which was pretty surprising.

As of now, we have the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 9RT smartphones under Rs 45,000. The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is selling in India with a starting price tag of Rs 66,999. It is currently unknown how the company will position the new smartphone, considering the 10 Pro already offers top-notch specs at a premium price. The OnePlus 10T might cost less than the 10 Pro version if the company decides to drop support for wireless charging. The brand has anyway never really offered an IP rating and wireless charging support with the T series.

The tipster didn't reveal what could be the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10T. But, since this will be a flagship smartphone, it will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device is also expected to come with support for faster-charging tech that we got with the recently launched OnePlus 10R smartphone.

The upcoming OnePlus 10T could come with support for either 80W or 120W fast charging. To recall, the OnePlus 10R was offered in two variants. One of them comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The second model features a 4,500mAh unit that has support for 120W charging.

Only time will tell what OnePlus has planned. If the company is actually planning to launch a new flagship phone in the OnePlus 10 series, then we should hear more about it in the coming weeks. Do keep in mind that OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the OnePus 10T.