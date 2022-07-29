OnePlus 10T to iQOO 9T: Check out list of phones launching in August 2022

Every month, we see a lot of smartphone launches and August isn't going to be any different. So, get ready to witness a new set of phones that will launch next month. One of them will be the OnePlus 10T smartphone. In a few days, we will also see the launch of the iQOO 9T. Both OnePlus and iQOO have managed to create quite a buzz about their new devices. The new 5G phones from these brands are expected to fall under Rs 50,000 segment. Apart from these, Samsung is also gearing up to announce two foldable phones in the market. Here's everything you need to know about all the phones that will launch in August this year.

List of phones launching in August 2022

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is confirmed to launch in India on August 3, and ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a few details about the upcoming device. The brand has already announced this 5G phone will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and this won't be a flagship offering from OnePlus.

The upcoming OnePlus 10T could arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will likely have support for HDR10+ certification. The premium phone is said to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging tech.

On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera with EIS support. At the back, there could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is expected to ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. The OnePlus 10T price in India is tipped to start from Rs 49,999.

iOOO 9T

The iQOO 9T is a flagship phone, which will launch on August 2. But, ahead of the launch, some popular YouTubers have revealed the India price, sale details and specs of the iQOO 9T.

The device reportedly has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, which the leaks claim include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, you might get a 16-megapixel front camera.

The iQOO 9T will reportedly be priced at Rs 49,999 in India, which will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The sale will reportedly kick off on August 2. There will be a Rs 4,000 instant discount offer on bank ICICI cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, where it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone. The leaks have suggested that this device could pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when opened and a 2.1-inch AMOLED screen when closed. There could be a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Under the hood, we might to see a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. For photography, there could be a dual-camera setup at the back of the smartphone and it might include a 12-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4

At the same Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold 4. The foldable phone is tipped sport a 2K 7.6-inch AMOLED display when opened. The screen reportedly has support for 120Hz refresh rate. We might get to see a 16-megapixel under-screen sensor. It will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The rumour mill suggests that the new foldable phone will have less-visible crease on the inner screen and a new camera layout design.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola is gearing up to host an event in China on August 2. Here, we could see the launch of the Mot1o Edge 30 Ultra, which is confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device might be called Moto Edge X30 Pro and Ultra in the global market.

It will be the world's first smartphone to pack a 200-megapixel primary camera, which could be paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the upcoming Moto phone could have a 60-megapixel selfie camera. We do expect this Motorola phone to arrive in India in the near future.

Also Read | BGMI banned? Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Also Read | MacBook Air M2 review: The Air has changed

Also Read | iQOO 9T India price, sale offers and specs revealed ahead of official launch