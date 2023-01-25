OnePlus 11, 11R, 65-inch TV and more launching in India on February 7: Everything we know so far

OnePlus will host its first major launch event of 2023 on February 7, where the company will unveil a bunch of new products globally and for the Indian market. So far, the company has confirmed the launch of two smartphones for the OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and OnePlus OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has also revealed some specifications of the upcoming devices. In case you're planning to upgrade your tech, and if OnePlus is on the list, here's everything you need to know.

Two OnePlus 11 smartphones: Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G on February 7. The smartphone is already available in China, but the global markets will see a few tweaks. The new-gen OnePlus 11 will come with Hasslebald-tuned cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W fast charging, and an alert slider to manage audio profiles with a single toggle. Its colour options include black and green. The phone is also expected to cost above Rs 50,000 in India.

However, OnePlus very recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 11R, a toned-down version of the OnePlus 11 5G and successor to the OnePlus 10R. Similar to the 10R, the OnePlus 11R may not include Hasslebald-tuned cameras, but with a focus on the battery and charging speed. A new report states that the phone may include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, UFS 4.0 storage version, and 100W fast charging tech. To recall, the 10R supports 150W fast wired charging.

It is likely that both the upcoming OnePlus smartphones will lack wireless charging support, which is typically restricted to the Pro models. Some OnePlus phones also lack an IP rating for dust and water resistance, but we will have to see if the trend continues this year as well.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: As the name suggests, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro, which was launched in 2021. The company has confirmed that the upcoming true wireless earbuds will support Google Android 13's spatial audio, which will offer a 3D audio experience. The company also plans to improve the battery, but it is not yet clear if wireless charging will be included in the case. Additionally,

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be tuned by Dynaudio, a company that also works with Oppo on its premium Enco X lineup. The upcoming buds will come in two colours. The cost will likely be above Rs 10,000.

OnePlus TV: Not much is known about the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, though the TV will likely get big upgrades over the existing OnePlus TV Q1 series. This may include Dolby Atmos and Vision support, 4K resolution, QLED panel, and higher refresh rate.

As the name suggests, the Q2 Pro will come with a 65-inch screen. It may cost over Rs 70,000 in India as the old-gen model is available for Rs 76,900.