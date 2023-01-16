OnePlus 11 5G coming to India in February: Launch date, price, specifications and more

When it comes to premium Android smartphones, OnePlus has become a go-to choice for many Indian customers. The company remains one of the leading brands in the mid-budget and premium phone segments in India, as per multiple reports by research firms, Counterpoint and CMR India. After launching a slew of devices last year, the Chinese tech company's first launch in the country will take place on February 7. At the event, OnePlus will unveil the new OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2.

Now, the smartphone is already available in China, though it is likely that the global variant will be similar with minor tweaks. For instance, the OnePlus 11 5G will ship with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, while the China model runs on Oppo ColorOS 13. That's because OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau is also overseeing Oppo products.

Otherwise, the India variant and the China model are going to be more or less similar, even in terms of design. That means that OnePlus is bringing back the alert slider that lets users switch between loud and silent audio modes with a simple toggle. Many OnePlus devices of last year lacked this feature. The official images have already confirmed that OnePlus 11 in India will continue to get Hasslebald-tuned cameras.

The phone will likely come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. The display could support LTPO 3.0 tech to adjust the refresh rate based on the content. Theoretically, this improves the battery life, though we will find out more once we test the smartphone. Speaking of the battery, OnePlus updated the charging tech on the OnePlus 11's China model. The India model may too get upgrades and feature a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging. However, OnePlus is likely to skip wireless charging on its regular model again and introduce it on a future Pro variant.

Other key features could include a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front, there might be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Pricing of the OnePlus 11 will be a big factor among customers, though OnePlus' last few numbered smartphones have surpassed the Rs 40,000 mark. Its price in China starts at Rs 48,500, though the Indian price could easily touch Rs 55,000 after adding taxes. OnePlus skipped a vanilla OnePlus 10 last year though it released OnePlus 10R for Rs 38,999. Two years ago, it launched a vanilla OnePlus 9 for Rs 49,999.