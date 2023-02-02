OnePlus 11 5G price in India and sale date leak ahead of February 7 launch

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is official, all eyes are on the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. The flagship OnePlus phone will launch on February 7, alongside the OnePlus 11R smartphone. Just a few days ahead of the launch, the India price and sale date of the OnePlus 11 have been leaked online. Here is everything you need to know about the new OnePlus phone.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav is claiming on Twitter that the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two configurations. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to be priced at Rs 61,999. There will also be a 8GB RAM model, but the price is currently unknown. The OnePlus 11 is already available in China, so we know the possible price range of the base model.

The OnePlus 11 was announced in China with a starting price of Yuan 3,999, which is around Rs 48,900 in India when converted. This won't likely be the starting price of the OnePlus 11 in the Indian market and the base model of the device is expected to be priced under Rs Rs 60,000. The tipster is claiming that the early sale of the OnePlus 11 5G will start on February 11 and an open sale will take place on February 14.

The latest price leak suggests that the company is planning to undercut the competition by offering top notch features at a reasonable price, a strategy OnePlus has previously applied to attract buyers. The company just took a dig at Samsung by calling its new Galaxy S23 Ultra an overpriced phone and OnePlus also announced that its flagship phone will not be this expensive.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is pretty expensive this year and the standard model will cost people more than iPhone 14. The price starts from Rs 74,999 for the Galaxy S23. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs 124,999 in India, which OnePlus is asking people to not buy and wait for the OnePlus 11 which will be way more affordable than this Samsung phone. But, the question that comes to mind is whether the new flagship OnePlus phone will be able to match the camera performance of the flagship Samsung phones. Well, this is something that we will know about when we compare both phones.

The OnePlus 11 will launch in a few days and more details about its prowess will be revealed on soon. So far, we know that this flagship phone in China packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and the company also bundles a 100W charger in the retail box.