OnePlus 11 5G price in India likely to be cheaper than expected, full specs leak

OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch in India on February 7. Ahead of the launch, many details about the OnePlus 11 have leaked online, including its price. One of the latest leaks coming from tipster Yogesh Brar reveals the price of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in India. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also appeared on TENAA with most of the key specifications.

OnePlus 11 price in India (leaked)

Starting with the price first. As per the leak, the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 55,000 – Rs 65,000 price bracket. We still do not know the exact price of the phone. This simply means that the OnePlus 11 5G will be cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro at launch, which currently starts at a price of Rs 61,999. This OnePlus 10 Pro model with 128GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 66,999. OnePlus recently cut the price of the 10 Pro in the country. So, at the launch, the OnePlus 11 is expected to come with a lower price than the 10 Pro.

OnePlus 11R coming?

The same leak also suggests that the OnePlus 11R is also in the works and the company could consider launching it alongside the 11 5G in Feb. While the company hasn't revealed any details related to the OnePlus 11R India launch, the leakster said that the phone will be priced Rs 3000 – Rs 5000 higher than its predecessor -- OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 11 specifications (leaked)

Most of the key specifications of the OnePlus 11 have also leaked, thanks to the TENAA listing. The listing reveals most of the specifications about the OnePlus 11 – from its display, processor, variants, cameras, and more.

As per the listing, the OnePlus 11 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution. On the camera front, the smartphone is tipped to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 32-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone will come packed with a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The listing also shows the phone will pack features including -- a gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor for authentication.

In terms of hardware settings, the listing shows the OnePlus 11 powered by an unnamed octa-core processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Notably, OnePlus has already confirmed launching the OnePlus 11 packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which the chipmaker launched earlier this month at the Snapdragon summit in Hawaii. The listing further reveals that the upcoming OnePlus phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with fast charging support.