OnePlus 11 5G sale in India starts today: Price, bank offers and where to buy

OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale in India today at 12 PM. The new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in India alongside a host of products. The OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colours (Green and Black) and storage options. Customers can also purchase it via OnePlus' official offline channels and Amazon.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India

The base model of the OnePlus 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This variant costs Rs 56,999. The top variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 61,999. This makes the OnePlus 11 5G relatively more affordable than last year's OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter currently costs Rs 60,999 in India for the base variant.

Additionally, OnePlus has announced some bank offers to attract early customers. Users with ICICI Bank credit cards can get up to Rs 1,000 instant discount. It means the phone is effectively available for Rs 55,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

On paper, OnePlus comes with solid hardware that may attract a lot of customers. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a higher refresh rate of 120hz. Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which can handle a host of tasks effortlessly. The SoC also supports ray tracing to make the gaming experience more immersive.

OnePlus has entered its third year of partnership with Hasselblad. The triple camera system on the back includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens. The OnePlus 11 includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Apart from that, the phone ships with the new-gen Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. OnePlus 11 promises to offer four years of Android updates. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging support. While the charging speed may not seem as attractive as the 150W support on OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 11 5G can attain full charge in roughly 40 minutes, which should be sufficient for many users.

We have also reviewed the phone and found it to be value for money. It handles multitasking very well and its battery lasts one full day of rigorous usage. The camera is, for the most part, fantastic. The design is a bit subjective, and not many people do not like the rear camera module design.



