OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order in India on February 7: Check out expected price and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is over and now all eyes are on the OnePlus 11 event. The flagship phone from OnePlus will launch in India and other regions on February 7 and the new OnePlus 11 5G phone will be up for pre-order on the same day via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has published a teaser image on its platform, which confirms the pre-order date for the upcoming phone.

OnePlus has openly mocked Samsung for launching the Galaxy S23 Ultra for more than Rs 1 Lakh. The company has promised users to offer its new OnePlus 11 5G phone at an affordable price. While the price will be made official on February 7, tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested on Twitter that the OnePlus 11 5G will be priced under Rs 60,000. The price of the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage will reportedly be Rs 61,999, as per the leak.

The OnePlus 11 is confirmed to get four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The company is also promising to deliver four generations of OxygenOS updates for the new phone.

As for the specifications, the company has also already announced its OnePlus 11 in China and even confirmed some of the features via teasers. These reveal that the specifications of the new 5G OnePlus phone will be similar to the Chinese model. Here is everything we know so far about it.

OnePlus 11 5G: Expected specifications

In China, the OnePlus 11 comes with a typical 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display which refreshes at 120Hz. OnePlus has provided support for HDR 10+ as well as LTPO 3.0. The latter will help offer slightly better battery life because the smartphone will be able to automatically adjust the refresh rate based on the content.

You will see the standard punch-hole display design on this one and a slightly different rear panel design compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The new version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and it is using the latest UFS 4.0 storage version, which should help offer better performance.

Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. OnePlus is bundling a 100W charger in the retail box, which will offer a big relief to many people because companies like Samsung and Apple aren't shipping one along with phones. There is no support for wireless charging or an IP68 rating, which could be disappointing because Samsung managed to offer these features with the Galaxy S21 FE. OnePlus has instead provided support for IP54 rating. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and the iconic alert slider too.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 11 sports a triple camera setup at the back, which is a bit similar to its predecessor. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.