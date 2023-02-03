OnePlus 11 5G to be first phone from company with long term Android update support

The OnePlus 11 5G will be the first smartphone from OnePlus to get long-term Android update support. The company has confirmed this via its official Twitter handle. The 5G phone is eligible to get four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates from the company, which is not surprising because this is a flagship phone and it is expected to offer everything as people will be paying a premium price for the OnePlus 11.

This is the new software policy that the company announced recently for its new phones. OnePlus had previously mentioned that this update will only be available for select smartphones that will launch in 2023. The brand didn't mention the name of the phones that will be eligible for the new policy. OnePlus is a little late to the party because Samsung already offers the same policy, which is a great benefit for those who buy a device to use it for more than three years.

OnePlus is also promising to deliver four generations of OxygenOS updates to OnePlus 11 users. So far, the teasers posted by the company have confirmed that the new 5G phone will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is currently unknown whether this one will come with a satellite connectivity feature, which Qualcomm's new chip supports.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series missed out on this feature as the company believes that the solution is still not ready and that it is more focused on providing other features to offer a better experience to users. In an interview, Samsung asserted that the new flagship phones deliver on other aspects, including improved security, better sensors, and a wider 5G coverage. But, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is pretty expensive in India and the price starts from Rs 74,999.

Having said that, OnePlus has mocked Samsung for selling the Ultra model for more than Rs 1 lakh and it is asking users to buy the upcoming OnePlus 11 as it will be very affordable. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed to have obtained the prices of the new OnePlus phone for the Indian market. He is claiming on Twitter that the OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in two configurations.

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 11 is tipped to be priced at Rs 61,999. There will also be a 8GB RAM model, but the price is currently unknown. The OnePlus 11 is already available in China, so we know the possible price range of the base model. The handset was announced in China with a starting price of Yuan 3,999, which is around Rs 48,900 in India when converted. This won't likely be the starting price of the OnePlus 11 in India and the base model of the device is expected to be priced under Rs Rs 60,000.