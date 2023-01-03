OnePlus 11 camera specs confirmed ahead of launch, this is how much it could be priced

OnePlus 11 is all set to launch in China tomorrow, January 4. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed many details about the upcoming OnePlus 11. The latest teaser reveals the camera details of the phone in addition to the camera samples, which look stunning and full of great details.

OnePlus shared some of the camera samples shot with the upcoming OnePlus 11. The company, for the very first time, revealed the specific camera details of the OnePlus 11. The smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will come packed with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera coupled with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle camera, which also doubles as the macro camera, and 2X portrait Sony IMX709 camera. While the company didn't reveal the front camera details yet, rumours suggest that the phone will come packed with a 16-megapixel camera.

In addition to the camera specifications, the company reveals some of the camera samples shot with the phone. The brand shared a bunch of portrait shots taken with the OnePlus 11, and all the shots look stunning with a great amount of detail and colours. The background is also properly blurred out and the edges look really sharp. The company also revealed that the phone will support RAW photography.

On January 4, the OnePlus 11 will launch in China, while in India the phone will be unveiled a month later. The OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7. In addition, the company has announced the unveiling of OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus 11 specs and price in India (leaked)

As per rumours and specifications, the OnePlus 11 will come packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 2K E5 AMOLED display with 120hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. On the software front, the phone is said to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 skin out of the box. Rumours and leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 11 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Now, as far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus 11 is tipped to be priced between Rs 55,000 – Rs 60,000. The company hasn't revealed the official price of the phone yet, but the OnePlus 11 is said to compete with iQOO 11, which is set to launch in India on Jan 10. The iQOO 11 is also tipped to be priced between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000. The final price of the iQOO phone is also yet to be revealed.