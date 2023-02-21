OnePlus 11 Concept design teased ahead of February 27 launch

OnePlus is teasing the OnePlus 11 Concept ahead of its official launch at World Mobile Congress (MWC 2023) on February 27. On the official Community website, the concept smartphone is revealed with blue pipelines on the back. OnePlus says the blue pipeline makes it look like the OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. As teased in a short clip, the blue pipelines could likely change colour, similar to the LED lights on the back of Nothing Phone (1).

OnePlus first announced the OnePlus 11 Concept at the Cloud 11 event earlier this month. As the name suggests, it will be a special iteration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered OnePlus 11. The phone will mainly focus on the exterior design, similar to previous OnePlus concept smartphones, such as the OnePlus 8T Concept of 2020. The teaser highlights that the smartphone may also use an exterior made of carbon fibre, which offers increased durability without increasing the overall weight.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also shared the teaser of the OnePlus 11 Concept on Twitter. One tweet suggests that based on the teaser, the smartphone may come with a quad curve display. In this case, the screen curves at all four edges, including the top and bottom edges, in addition to the left and right edges. It's a more advanced version of the waterdrop display (curved display) that is coming on several entry-level mid-budget phones, such as Realme 10 Pro Plus.

Notably, the camera bump on the OnePlus 11 Concept appears to be quite prominent compared to the one on the regular version. OnePlus may tweak the camera department on this smartphone. For the regular version, OnePlus partnered with Hasslebald to tune the rear camera system.

On its official website, OnePlus says that it would give five lucky community members the chance to see the concept smartphone in person and share their findings with global users.

Otherwise, the regular OnePlus 11 is available to purchase in India in two variants and colours. It is the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphone in India and globally. The base variant costs Rs 56,999 and the top model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage carries a price tag of Rs 61,999.

The phone supports 100W fast charging and the charger is in the box. The OnePlus 11 also comes with a 120Hz 6.7-inch display and triple cameras on the back. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel tele camera.