OnePlus 11 is coming soon, fresh details leak ahead of official launch

The OnePlus 11 is in the works. OnePlus has officially confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Though the company hasn't confirmed the launch timeline of the OnePlus 11 yet, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 successor will go official around the first half of next year.

No specific launch date of the OnePlus 11 has been revealed yet but some of the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone are already out. One of the latest leaks suggests that the OnePlus 11 will come in two colour options. Fresh set of information coming from popular tipster Max Jambor reveals that the OnePlus 11 will come in matte black and glossy green colour options. While Jambor is talking about the global model, we expect the smartphone to be available in the same colours in India as well. The OnePlus 10 also comes in two colour options – volcanic black and emerald forest.

The OnePlus 10 Pro currently starts at a price of Rs 61,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 66,999. It is likely that the company will drop the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro once the OnePlus 11 goes official next year. The pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 11 haven't been revealed yet but it is believed to be slightly higher than the current flagship model and that's due to top specifications.

Almost all the key specifications of the OnePlus 11 have already been leaked online. Let's take a closer look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphone so far.

--As per leaks, the OnePlus 11 will come packed with a curved display and include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

-On the camera front, the OnePlus 11 is tipped to offer a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary camera + a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + a 32-megapixel telephoto camera.

-For selfies, the OnePlus 11 is likely to include a 32-megapixel camera.

-It is now confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship processor. Rumours suggest that the phone will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

-On the software front, the upcoming smartphone is said to run on Android 13 topped with the company's own OxygenOS 13.

-The smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Since OnePlus has already confirmed the smartphone, we can expect the manufacturer to reveal more details in the upcoming weeks.