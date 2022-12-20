OnePlus 11 is launching in India, here are 3 features already confirmed

OnePlus 11 is coming to India in the next few months. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will go official on February 7 in India as well as the global market. Alongside the OnePlus 11, the company is preparing to unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 truly wireless earbuds.

Ahead of the launch, many important specs and features of the OnePlus 11 have been officially confirmed. Let's take a look at 3 features that we will definitely see in the upcoming OnePlus 11.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

After Qualcomm launched its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, OnePlus said that the company will be among the first to launch a phone with the latest flagship chip. The company through official teasers previously confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus flagship phone will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is currently the most powerful chipset available out there. The variants have not been confirmed yet but the phone is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage with expandable storage support.

Alert Slider

At the time of confirming the launch date of the OnePlus 11, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed that the alert slider is coming back. To recall, the alert slider has been removed from some of the latest OnePlus devices, including the latest flagship – The OnePlus 10T 5G. With the OnePlus 11, the company is bringing the alert slider back.

Hasselblad cameras

The company revealed that it has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 11. Though we do not know the camera specifications yet, we can expect the camera performance to be top class considering the Hasselblad partnership. Well, this isn't the first time that the company has partnered with Hasselblad for its flagship devices.

Considering the three confirmed features, it is safe to assume that the OnePlus 11 will primarily focus on delivering a smoother user experience with top-notch cameras and performance. The smartphone is tipped to be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 11T.