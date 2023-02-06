OnePlus 11 is launching in India tomorrow: here is what could be the price

OnePlus 11 is launching in India tomorrow alongside multiple other products. The tech giant is expected to unveil two new smartphones, a smart TV, a tablet, and many more products. The star of the show will be the OnePlus 11.

Ahead of the official launch, almost all the key details about the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone have been leaked online. In fact, the expected price of the OnePlus 11 has also been leaked ahead of the official launch. Once the phone goes official, it will be available on Amazon and OnePlus.in, and also offline stores across the country.

OnePlus 11 price in India (expected)

OnePlus 11 is already available in China and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. This simply means that the design and specifications of the OnePlus 11 Indian model will be the same as the Chinese variant. Leaks also suggest that the India price of the OnePlus 11 will be competitive. As per leaks, in India, the base model of the OnePlus 11 with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 49,999. There will be three other models as well. The other models, including 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage are expected to be priced at Rs 54,999, 59,999, and Rs 66,999, respectively.

OnePlus 11 design

The design of the OnePlus 11 Indian model will be the same as the Chinese model. When compared to previous OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 11 offers a refreshed design with a totally new look, especially from the rear panel. The OnePlus 11 offers a circular camera module with triple rear cameras and a single camera sensor on the front. On the front, the phone includes a hole punch display.

OnePlus 11 specifications

Now, coming to the hardware specifications, the OnePlus 11 Indian model will be the same as the Chinese model. To put it simply, the smartphone will pack the same set of specifications that it offers in China.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11 comes packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with support for an adaptive 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support in the box. The phone ships OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of the camera system, the OnePlus 11 packs a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera that is capable of capturing 2x shots. On the front, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.