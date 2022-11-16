OnePlus 11 is officially confirmed, will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

OnePlus has officially confirmed OnePlus 11. The company took to its official account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to confirm the next flagship smartphone from the company. OnePlus also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Qualcomm announced its latest generation flagship chip at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the brand to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Besides OnePlus, many other smartphone manufacturers are working with Qualcomm to launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset mobile platform. Some of these OEMs are -- Asus Republic of Gamers, Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Nubia, Oppo, Redmagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU and ZTE.

OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed when the OnePlus 11 will go official, but if the tradition is followed, it could go official in early 2023. The exact launch month or date hasn't been revealed yet. So, we will need to wait for that. But, it is said that we will start getting to see phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by the end of this year. In that case, the OnePlus 11 may not be the first phone to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn't confirmed any further details about the OnePlus 11 yet. But, we already have rumours and leaks making rounds that have revealed almost all the crucial details about the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone.

Considering the leaks, the OnePlus 11 will come packed with a curved display and include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The phone is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to offer a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the phone is likely to include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 11 will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone is said to launch with Android 13 topped with the company's own OxygenOS 13. The upcoming OnePlus phone is tipped to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.