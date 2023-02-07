OnePlus 11 is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in India, launched at Rs 56,999

OnePlus 11 is finally official in India. The smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the OnePlus 11 5G in the last few weeks. The OnePlus 11 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 56,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM plus 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be up for grabs in India for the first time on February 14.

OnePlus 11 price in India

OnePlus 11 comes in two variants. The base model includes 8GB RAM and 128GB and comes at a price of Rs 56,999. The second and top-end model of the phone comes packed with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes at a price of Rs 61,999. The OnePlus 11 has been launched in India in two colours -- eternal green and titan black. The OnePlus 11 will go on sale starting February 14 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other partner stores across the country.

OnePlus 11 specifications

OnePlus 11 succeeds the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched in India last year. With the new phone, the smartphone manufacturer brings top-notch specifications with a premium design and feel. The OnePlus 11 packs a circular camera module on the rear panel with three camera sensors. On the front, the phone includes a hole punch display that incorporates the selfie camera.

For the rear camera system of the OnePlus 11, the company has continued its partnership with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 11 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with tele lens. On the front, the OnePlus 11 includes a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole punch on the display.

The smartphone comes packed with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a higher refresh rate of 120hz. The phone allows users to switch to the standard 60hz refresh rate but 120hz feels smooth as butter.

The OnePlus 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model of the phone comes with 8GB RAM plus 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 11 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13 operating system. The company is promising 4 years of updates.

The newly launched OnePlus smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging support. The good thing is that the charging brick comes bundled in the box itself.