OnePlus 11 key specs leaked, 100W fast charging and 50MP main camera expected

OnePlus has confirmed that its next-gen OnePlus 11 will launch soon with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone's leaked specifications have started coming in from several leaksters. A leak by Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo, tips that the OnePlus 11 would feature a 2K display with a left-cornered hole-punch cutout for the selfie sensor and a metal frame - similar to the OnePlus 10 series. The phone is also said to come with 16GB of RAM and USF 4.0 support.

On the other hand, Indian leakster Yogesh Brar claims that the OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the company will continue their partnership with Hasselblad. The phone's rear camera system may include a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the front panel may come with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The front includes a 32-megapixel sensor with EIS.

The tipster adds that the OnePlus 11 might get a 5,000mAh with 100W fast charging and 50W fast charging. Although OnePlus already offers 150W charging with its OnePlus 10R, the fast super-fast charging is only available on the variant with a 4,500mAh battery. In theory, the OnePlus should last longer than its siblings with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

Neither of the leaks includes details on pricing yet, though going by OnePlus' pricing history, the OnePlus 11 could cost over Rs 60,000 in India. Interestingly, OnePlus did not launch a regular version of the OnePlus 10 series in 2022. The series includes OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T.

