OnePlus 11 launch in India on Feb 7 and here is why it could be the flagship to buy this year

From making "flagship killers" to making flagships, OnePlus has definitely come a long way. Along the journey, there have been ups and downs like they are in every journey. The future though - and that is the OnePlus 11 5G - now looks to be an up. While the phone will be launched in India on February 7, and will go on sale immediately, already we know enough about it to believe that the new OnePlus is going to set the tone and high-bar for the flagships of 2023. This is because the OnePlus 11 5G is bringing some new and unique hardware, as well as bringing back some of the features that gave OnePlus phones in the past a distinctive edge.

In other words, if you are hoping to buy a flagship Android phone anytime soon, then you should wait some 10-odd days. As for why the OnePlus 11 is worth waiting for, let's explain:

1. Camera: Return of the Hasselblad

The OnePlus 11 marks the return of the Hasselblad-tuned camera system. From what we know, the company has gone for a 50MP IMX890 sensor for the primary rear camera, along with a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide-angle snapper that doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities. Interestingly, apart from zoom photos OnePlus has also tuned the 32MP telephoto sensor for portrait photography where its long focal length will be helpful in getting a more smoothly blurred background.

In other words, on paper, the camera setup of the OnePlus 11 looks promising and we are glad that the company is focusing on quality here rather than quantity, i.e. by not including an additional good-for-nothing fourth or fifth lens. But, of course, we'll have to wait and see if these additions translate to great results in the real world. Going by the past, though we can't help but be excited. Last year the OnePlus 10 Pro with its Hasselblad-tuned camera was able to take some crisp and vibrant-looking photos and videos. And with the OnePlus 11, we are only expecting better results.

2. Performance: Good chipset, great power

We think the performance of the OnePlus 11 is going to set some records in benchmarks. The reason is simple: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, fine-tuned and paired with OnePlus expertise. Since the early days of 2014 when OnePlus started selling its first phone, the company has not launched a "slow" flagship phone. Like never. And this time, OnePlus has a chipset - Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - that is said to be a remarkable upgrade over the previous Snapdragons. For starters, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers 35 per cent performance gains in terms of CPU tasks, and up to 25 per cent faster GPU performance. In fact, if benchmarks are any indication, for the first time in years, Android world has a chipset that is better or similar to Apple's latest A series chipset.

OnePlus is pairing this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with faster UFS 4.0 storage and faster LPDDR5 RAM in the OnePlus 11, and if the company has also managed to give the phone a capable cooling system - we will get to know soon - the new OnePlus flagship is certain to be a high-performance beast.

3. Gaming: Ready, set, go

While the general performance of the OnePlus 11 is going to be superlative, chances are that it gaming performance too should be fantastic across the board. Again, the reasons are primarily two as to why we say this. One, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We are seeing in the benchmarks like GFXBench that this chipset is faster than even the A16 used in the iPhone 14 Pro. Then there is the amount of RAM. The OnePlus 11 is set to come with up to 16GB RAM, and combined with some of the gaming specific enhancements that OnePlus offers through Oxygen OS, this should make the phone a perfect device to handle games like COD: Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and even Genshin Impact.

4. Fast charging and large battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro last year launched with 80W fast charging. And, with the OnePlus 11, the company is taking it a notch above by offering a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging solution. This is coupled with the same big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. So, given the company's track record, OnePlus phones along with their custom OxygenOS software are generally power-efficient. And, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the helm, power efficiency is one area where the OnePlus 11 is expected to show endurance gains. However, for the times, when you just need that extra bit of power and your phone is running out of juice, the OnePlus 11 with its 100W charging solution will be able to provide insanely fast charging speeds that will replenish the phone's battery in a matter of minutes. Quite literally!

And of course - goes without saying - unlike other flagship phones in the market, we expect the OnePlus 11 to come with a charger inside its box.

5- Looks good with that alert slider

Design is subjective. But seeing the OnePlus 11 5G in photos that have been revealed so far, we can also say that this is a slick and smart looking phone. There is a hint of boldness with the round camera module, and if the previous OnePlus flagships are any indication, users can expect the OnePlus 11 5G to have superb build quality with all the metal and glass in its frame. We also like that the phone has rounded edges, a welcome sight at a time when more and more companies are moving to straight and sharp-edged phones.

But more than the look, it is the return of the alert slider that excites us. This tiny button is truly a useful feature, as anyone who has used a phone - an iPhone or an old OnePlus flagship - with an alert slider will tell you. The alert slider is also a feature that sets, in small but definitive way, the OnePlus 11 apart from the rest of the Android crowd.

Like we noted earlier, the OnePlus 11 launches in India on February 7. At the same event, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, a high-end Q series 65-inch TV and OnePlus 11R will also be launched.