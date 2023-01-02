OnePlus 11 launches this week: All features, specifications confirmed so far

The OnePlus 11 will officially launch in India in February, though the phone will debut in China on January 4. Ahead of its official launch, OnePlus is teasing several features on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Typically, OnePlus phones for global and Chinese markets are mostly similar in terms of hardware, with some tweaks in the operating system. This year, we expect the same trend to follow. It means Indian customers and fans of OnePlus phones will get all the information about the OnePlus 11 before it reaches the country next month.

So far, OnePlus has revealed the design of the OnePlus 11, and the smartphone will come in Black and Green colors -- at least. The company is also bringing the alert slider back, which lets users switch between silent and normal audio modes with a simple toggle. The back will include a new round camera module with a significant bump. The back panel loosely resembles Oppo's Find X5 series, which is not entirely surprising as both brands are closely handled by Pete Lau -- founder of OnePlus.

The triple rear camera system comprising Hasslebald-tuned cameras is also confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 11 will include a large 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging via the USB-C port. OnePlus typically reserves wireless charging for its Pro models. Therefore, it is unclear whether the regular model will get the tech or not. The company on Weibo has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will come with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options. Lastly, the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to pack a Bionic Vibration motor to increase efficiency and user experience.

Overall, the OnePlus 11 appears to be a promising smartphone; however, it will face tough competition from Xiaomi, which will soon expand its Xiaomi 13 series in India and other markets. Samsung will soon launch its new Galaxy S series, which remains highly popular in India, the UK, and the US.

In that case, OnePlus may consider pricing the smartphone more aggressively, which the brand is known for. In its initial days, OnePlus gained popularity for offering great smartphones at relatively affordable prices. The company even popularised the flagship killer tag when the premium smartphone market was highly dominated by Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. The company now offers value-for-money devices under its Nord series, while numbered series phones are mainly targeted at customers with a budget of Rs 60,000 and above. The OnePlus 10 Pro, for instance, costs Rs 66,999 in India.