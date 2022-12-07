OnePlus 11 likely to launch in early 2023: Here is everything we know so far

The OnePlus 11 is said to arrive early next year. The company usually releases new flagship phones in the first quarter of every year, so the successor to the OnePlus 10 is also expected to come around the same time. While we are still quite far away from the launch, some details about the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone have been leaked online, which suggests that next year's OnePlus phone might be a bit boring because there won't be anything intriguing and you can just expect some top-notch specs. Here is everything we know about the OnePlus 11.

No OnePlus 11 Pro in 2023?

The company is said to skip the Pro model this time around and the OnePlus 11 might be the only one that could be announced next year. This might work well for the brand considering this year's OnePlus 10 Pro model was a bit expensive and a lot of people started buying OnePlus phone because of premium features, as well as fast performance at a reasonable price. OnePlus is still weak in the camera department when compared with Samsung and Apple flagships. When people spend more than Rs 60,000 on a phone, they expect to get a complete experience with the phone and OnePlus still needs to work in the camera area.

In 2022, it skipped the standard model and just launched the OnePlus 10 Pro for Rs 66,999. There was no phone in the lower price range to cater to those who want a fast enough phone with top-notch features at a mid-range premium price. Later, the company introduced new OnePlus T and R series phones to fill the gap between mid-range phones and flagship devices. It remains to be seen what the company plans to do in 2023. The new premium 5G phone is tipped to come in the first quarter of next year.

OnePlus 11: What to expect

Design

It doesn't seem OnePlus is considering to make changes in design because the leaks suggest that we will see minor updates in this area. The front will remain the same and we will see the punch-hole display design. At the back, there could be a one-sided rear camera setup just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. But, this one seems to have a circular camera module at the back, instead of a square one that we saw on its predecessor.

The bezels around the display are close to zero, and there is a very thin chin at the back, which is something that the leaks have suggested. There won't likely be a headphone jack because OnePlus stopped offering it a long time back. It is unknown whether this one will have an alert slider or not.

Software

OnePlus recently announced that select 2023 phones will be getting long-term software support. While it didn't reveal the names of the phones, the OnePlus 11 will likely be applicable for this because it will be a flagship phone from the brand. OnePlus has promised to deliver four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. We will get more clarity on this during the launch event.

Specifications

The OnePlus 11 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset because the company uses the latest flagship chip for new releases. It is tipped to pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen which will operate at QHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the company could include a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

This time around, there could be support for 100W fast charging, which will help charge the battery at a faster rate than the 80W charger that we got with the previous model. For photography, the rumour mill claims that the OnePlus 11 could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera. It could be accompanied by a 48-megapixel sensor and a 32-megapixel 2X telephoto sensor. On the front, we might see a 16-megapixel selfie camera.