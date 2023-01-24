OnePlus 11 price in India leaks, likely to be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone

OnePlus 11 is all set to launch in India on February 7. Alongside the much-awaited phone, the Chinese tech giant is also preparing to unveil new audio product on the same date. Now, ahead of the official launch, OnePlus 11 price in India has been leaked online. The new leak also suggests that the OnePlus 11 will be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone in India.

The OnePlus 11 in India will compete against iQOO 11 5G, which was launched earlier this month. The iQOO 11 starts at a price of Rs 59,999 officially. Now, considering the new leak coming from Pricebaba suggests that the OnePlus 11 will launch at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will come in two more variants with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. These models are expected to be priced at Rs Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999. The leak suggests that the price of the OnePlus 11 will be much cheaper than the launch price of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but around Rs 5000 more than that of the base price of the OnePlus 10T. Notably, OnePlus hasn't revealed any details about the price of the OnePlus 11 yet.

OnePlus 11 is already official in China and the same model is likely to hit the Indian market on Feb 7. This means, the specifications of the Indian, as well as the Chinese model, are more or less going to be the same. In addition, even the design of the phone will remain the same. The company has already teased the phone multiple times, which appears with a large circular camera module with triple camera sensors and LED flash.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11 (China model) comes packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, support for HDR 10+ as well as LTPO 3.0. On the hardware front, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The china model doesn't have an option to expand the storage space. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box.

The OnePlus 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging within the box. Yes, the charger remains in the box. Some of the other features of the phone include -- support for IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and also the alert slider.