OnePlus 11 price in India, specifications and everything else leaked so far

OnePlus 11 5G is all se t to launch in India next week. The upcoming flagship smartphone will go official on February 7 alongside multiple other products including OnePlus TV, new earbuds, tablet and a lot more. Ahead of the official launch, the full specs and also the India price of the OnePlus 11 has leaked online. Let's take a closer look at everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone so far.

OnePlus 11 price in India

Notably, the company hasn't revealed the India price of the OnePlus 11 officially yet. However, some leaks and rumours suggest that the OnePlus 11 will be offered in two variants. The base model with 16GB RAM plus 256GB storage is tipped to be priced at Rs 61,999. The second model is tipped to come packed with 8GB RAM. The price of this model hasn't been revealed yet. OnePlus 11 is already official in China. In the market, the smartphone starts at Yuan 3999, which is around Rs 48,900 in INR. So, comparatively, the price of the OnePlus 11 in India will be higher than China considering high import duties and taxes.

Now, as for the availability, the smartphone is confirmed to be available on Amazon and OnePlus India store. One of the new leaks also revealed the sale date. It is suggested that the OnePlus 11 will go on open sale on Feb 14. While, early access sale will be hosted on Feb 11.

OnePlus 11 specifications

If rumours and leaks are considered, the OnePlus 11 model in India will be the same that is available in India. This means the smartphone will come with the same set of specifications and also the design. As for the design, the teasers show the phone with a circular camera module while on the front there's the hole punch display.

Considering the specs, the OnePlus 11 appears to be a much upgraded version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Notably, the company didn't bring OnePlus 10, instead just launched the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11 packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with higher refresh rate of 120Hz and screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. On the hardware front, the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 11 includes three cameras on the rear panel consisting of a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Now, in China, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging with the charging brick in the box.