OnePlus 11 Pro renders leak online, give comprehensive look at it

The rumours for the launch of the OnePlus 11 series have started surfacing online. It was recently reported that OnePlus is working on two models one standard and a Pro variant that are said to arrive later this year. While we don't expect it to launch this year, we at least know what it may look like. A known leaker has shared the first look of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro. Keep reading to know more.

The leaked renders show that the OnePlus 11 Pro will get a new design at the back. It will have a circular camera module that will house three cameras. However, the module is not placed in the centre, which we have mostly seen on several devices. The module is located on the left side. Its predecessor features a rectangular module with big sensors.

People who love alert slider will be happy to know that the OnePlus 11 Pro has one. The feature was available on the 10 Pro, but was missing on the OnePlus 10T smartphone. This basically suggests that OnePlus is now restricting this feature to ultra-high-end models only. The leak also revealed that the triple rear camera setup will have support for Hasselblad.

On the front is the usual punch-hole display design. The cut out is placed on the left side. It features a curved display, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The handset seems to have a sleek design and will likely be made available in black colours. The renders were shared by @OnLeaks (Twitter) in collaboration with Smartprix.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 series is tipped to make its debut in December this year. Though, we don't expect OnePlus to announce another flagship phone this year, considering that the company has already released two high-end phones this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched back in January 2021 and the OnePlus 10T was unveiled in August this year. The new smartphone could launch early next year with Qualcomm's new chip.