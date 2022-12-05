OnePlus 11 renders reveal almost the complete design: when is the launch?

OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11 officially. The company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which was officially announced during the Snapdragon summit in Hawaii. Now, for the very first time, official-looking renders of the OnePlus 11 have leaked showing the complete design.

The official-looking renders coming from GadgetGang reveal the OnePlus 11 in two colour options – green and black. As per the report, these colours will be called -- Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. The design looks quite different compared to the OnePlus 10 series. The alleged OnePlus 11 sports a large circular camera cutout on the rear panel consisting of three cameras paired with LED flash followed by the OnePlus brand logo. The renders also show the upcoming OnePlus phone with a metal frame and a curved display upfront, much like the predecessor. On the front, the renders show a punch-hole display with a single camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11 launch date (expected)

While the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the coming of the OnePlus 11, there are no official details related to the launch date yet. The phone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be among the first phones to come with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Meanwhile, rumours and leaks suggest that the first half of 2023 as the launch timeline of the OnePlus 11. First, the smartphone is expected to go official in China, followed by other markets, including India. We can expect OnePlus to reveal the launch details of OnePlus 11 around a month from now.

OnePlus 11 specifications (leaked)

Ahead of the official launch, almost all the key specs of the OnePlus 11 have leaked online. As per the recently leaked specs sheet, the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone will come packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is tipped to come packed with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. There could be microSD support for expandable storage as well. On the software front, the phone is likely to launch with OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 11 is said to offer three rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, the OnePlus 11 is tipped to offer a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

With the OnePlus 11, the company is expected to bring the alert slider back, which it removed from the last few OnePlus phones. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Some of the other features the OnePlus 11 is expected to offer are -- in-display fingerprint sensor, Hasselblad cameras, Dolby Atmos, speakers, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector among other connectivity options.