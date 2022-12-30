OnePlus 11 retail box leaks, reveals the phone design and key specifications

OnePlus 11 will first launch in China followed by the Indian market. In China, the smartphone will go official next week while in India the OnePlus 11 will launch in February 2023.The smartphone has already been teased on Amazon India website. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone. Now the new leak shows what comes in the box with the phone.

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed the complete retail box of the OnePlus 11 that will be sold in China. The box images clearly show that the phone will come bundled with the case, adapter, charging cable, manual, and SIM ejector tool. The image also reveals the complete design of the OnePlus 11, which the company itself has already shown ahead of the official launch.

The OnePlus 11 will bring a fresh design and look quite different than the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T. The upcoming OnePlus phone will feature a circular camera module with triple sensors and LED flash sitting on it. The front design hasn't been revealed but the phone will likely pack a curved display and hole punch design for the selfie camera. What is even more interesting is that, with the OnePlus 11 the company is bringing the alert slider back, which was absent in some of the latest OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 11 specifications and price (expected)

Now, in addition, the box also reveals all the key specifications of the OnePlus 11. It shows that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, Hasselblad cameras on the back, a curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel and 100W fast charging support.

This isn't the first time that OnePlus 11 specs have leaked online. As per past leaks, the smartphone will include a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB RAM + 512GB of internal storage, Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin, triple rear camera system (50-megapixel Sony IMX890 + 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera + a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera). On the front, the OnPlus 11 is tipped to pack a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Past leaks have also revealed that the OnePlus 11 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging in the box.

In India, the OnePlus 11 will clearly take on the likes of iQOO 11, which is set to launch in the country next month. iQOO has already revealed that the iQOO 11 will launch at a price between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000. Although OnePlus hasn't revealed the price of the OnePlus 11, it is safe to say that it will be priced at par with the iQOO 11. In other words, the OnePlus 11 could start somewhere around Rs 60,000.