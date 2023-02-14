OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: which one should you buy?

OnePlus is back with two new smartphones in India. Last week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched two new smartphones dubbed – the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. Now, there's a lot of similarity between the two phones, yet the prices vary by a large margin. The OnePlus 11 starts at Rs 56,999, while the OnePlus 11R comes at a starting price of Rs 39,999.

So, are you confused about which phone between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R should you buy? Well, in that case, we got you covered. Let's take a detailed look at what the two phones offer and which one makes more sense for you.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: specs comparison

-OnePlus 11 comes packed with a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels, 120hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Now, in comparison, the OnePlus 11R features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2772x1240 pixels and a 120hz screen refresh rate.

-On the hardware front, the OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the affordable model dubbed the OnePlus 11R comes packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

-Coming to the variants now. The OnePlus 11 comes in 8GB and 16GB LPDDR5X variants with storage of 128GB and 256GB. The OnePlus 11R also comes with 8GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM support coupled with support for 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, both the OnePlus phones run OxygenOS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.

-Now, in terms of cameras, both phones include three cameras on the rear panel and a single camera sensor on the front. In terms of specs, the OnePlus 11 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor coupled with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581ultra wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel portrait tele camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Now, coming to the OnePlus 11R. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel for selfies and video calls.

-Both the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R come packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging in the box.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: which one should you buy?

Considering the specifications that the two phones offer, for their price, the new OnePlus devices look really tempting. We recently reviewed the OnePlus 11 and absolutely loved the offering for the price. The smartphone offers a refreshed design, powerful performance, and great cameras as well. The OnePlus 11 also lasts for one full day on a single charge. So, overall, the OnePlus 11 for its price is a great deal.

Coming to the OnePlus 11R, the smartphone looks tempting on paper. It offers OnePlus 11-like a refreshed camera module design, a sturdy build, a powerful processor, and also a camera setup. In the battery department, the phone offers the same set of specs as the OnePlus 11. So, on paper, for its price, the OnePlus 11R looks like a great deal.

Now, which one should you buy between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R? Well, the answer to that is simple. Both these phones cater to a different set of consumers. The OnePlus 11 is for consumers who are looking for a sleek phone that offers seamless performance and great cameras. Also, people who have a budget to spend above Rs 50,000. The OnePlus 11R, on the other hand, is for people who have a low budget (around Rs 40000) and looking for the best-looking phone that also offers top-notch overall performance.