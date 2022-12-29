OnePlus 11 will launch in five days: Specifications and everything else we know so far

The OnePlus 11 will be announced on January 4, which is just five days away. The launch event will take place in China and then it will arrive in India on February 7. While there is a gap of one month between China and India launch, the good thing is we will have specifications and other details way too early. Some of the features have already been leaked online even before its China debut. We are pretty close to the launch of OnePlus 11 smartphone and people who are excited about the upcoming premium 5G phone can keep reading to know more about it.

OnePlus 11 will launch in five days: Design, expected specifications

The OnePlus 11 doesn't seem to have a very different design than its predecessor. The official images shared by the company shows that the new version has a circular camera module at the back, instead of the square one seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest version seemingly has a more prominent rear camera module, which means that the device might wobble when you lay it on a flat surface.

It is retaining the iconic Alert Slider on the right side and the OnePlus 11 seems to have a matt finish at the back. The images also suggest that the 5G phone will have a bulky design with a metal frame and a curved display. We will get more clarity on the design part when it becomes official on January 4. The device will come in green and black colour models. On the front, expect to see a punch-hole display design.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 will likely be powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, which is to offer users a fast and smooth performance. The device is confirmed to come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage. It will use the new UFS 4.0 version for faster read/write speeds. It will ship with Android 13 out of the box. The device will likely be eligible for the new software policy. It is expected to get four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

The device is tipped to come with a higher resolution telephoto camera and use a new 50-megapixel Sony sensor. If we go by leaks, there could be a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x zoom support.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is said to have support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus will likely provide a charger in the box, unlike Apple and Samsung who have stopped offering it. There could be a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. If this happens, then it would be great considering high-end devices eat up the phone's battery faster.