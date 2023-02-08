OnePlus 11R launched in India: Top features, price, specifications and everything else

The OnePlus 11R has been announced in India alongside the OnePlus 11, and other products. The device is aimed at those who want sheer performance out of the box. The device has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, support for 100W fast charging tech, 120Hz display, stereo speakers and more. The OnePlus 11R comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 in India. Here is a quick look at the specifications, top specs and India price of the new OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11R: Specifications

Display: It features a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Processor: It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Software: The device ships with Android 13 OS out of the box.

Battery: It packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 100W fast charging.

Camera: The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 11R: Top features

-The OnePlus 11R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Of course, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is being used by the flagship OnePlus 11, but one can expect to get more or less the same performance with both phones. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was used by several flagship phones in 2022 and is expected to offer fast performance to users. It is backed by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage versions.

-The premium phone has a top-notch display which is about 6.7-inch in size. Similar to the OnePlus 9RT, the device has curved edges and sides to offer a better hold of the device. The screen offers support for 2160Hz PWM Dimming and 1450nits of peak brightness. The panel refreshed at 120Hz for a smoother scrolling experience. The display specs seem pretty good on paper. There are stereo speakers too with support for Dolby Atmos.

-There is a big enough 5,000mAh battery under the hood and the company has provided support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus still bundles a fast charger in the retail box along with the phone, which is something that Samsung and Apple have stopped doing for a long time. OnePlus is saying that the bundled charger will fill up the battery from zero to 100 percent in about 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R: Price in India

The OnePlus 11R price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is also the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the new OnePlus phone and this is priced at Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 11R will go on sale in India on February 28 via Amazon and the company's official website.