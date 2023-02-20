OnePlus 11R pre-order starts in India on February 21: Check out price and other details

The OnePlus 11R will be up for pre-order for the first time on February 21. The sale will take place on February 28. While the sale event is still far away, those who can't wait for the device can pre-order the device tomorrow. The OnePlus 11R is a mid-range premium 5G phone from the company, which is aimed at those who want an affordable phone with fast performance and charging speeds out of the box. Here is everything you need to know about the price and features of the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 11R comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 in India for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 16GB + 256GB configuration will cost you Rs 44,999. The premium 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus store.

The OnePlus 11R specifications, features

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Of course, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is being used by the flagship OnePlus 11, but one can expect to get more or less the same performance with both phones. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered several flagship phones in 2022. It is backed by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage versions, which are not the latest tech solutions the more affordable OnePlus phone will likely have features of 2022 flagship phones, and the new ones are reserved for the 2023 flagship OnePlus 11 device.

It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a punch-hole design. The device has curved edges and sides, similar to the OnePlus 9RT. The screen offers support for 2160Hz PWM Dimming and 1450nits of peak brightness. The panel refreshes at 120Hz to offer a smoother scrolling experience. The display specs seem pretty good on paper.

There is a big enough 5,000mAh battery under the hood and the company has provided support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus still bundles a fast charger in the retail box along with the phone, which is something that Samsung and Apple have stopped doing for a long time now. OnePlus is claiming that the bundled charger will fill up the battery from zero to 100 percent in about 25 minutes. There are stereo speakers too with support for Dolby Atmos.

In terms of optics, there are three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, which is backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The setup is pretty similar to the OnePlus 10R and the company seems to have just changed the primary Sony sensor.