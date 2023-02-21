OnePlus 11R pre-orders start: bank offers, India price, and everything else you need to know

OnePlus 11R is up for pre-orders in India. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon, OnePlus official website, OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores to pre-book the smartphone. The company hasn't revealed the exact sale date for the smartphone yet. Meanwhile, OnePlus is offering various interesting launch offers to customers who pre-book the device.

The OnePlus 11R offers the same design as the OnePlus 11 with a circular camera module with three camera sensors. Now, customers who pre-book the smartphone can get Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank and Citibank credit card and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank card holders can avail of the discount on debit card transactions. Additionally, customers who pre-book the phone can get the OnePlus Buds Z2, priced at Rs. 4,999, for free of cost. However, it should be noted that the offer is valid only until stocks last.

In India, the OnePlus 11R starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price tag of Rs 44,999. The phone comes in two colour options -- Sonic Black and Galactic Silver.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11R comes packed with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 2772x1240 pixels resolution and an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. On the software front, the OnePlus 11R runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 11R comes packed with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It comes in two configurations -- 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC flash.

The OnePlus 11R also comes with several connectivity options -- 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual-band GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

Alongside the OnePlus 11R, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled the OnePlus 11. The flagship model comes in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 56,999. The top-end model of the OnePlus 11 includes 16GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 61,999. It comes in two colours -- eternal green and titan black.