OnePlus 11R quick review: Value for money

OnePlus 11 is a fantastic phone and that is exactly what I said in the full review of the phone. Alongside the OnePlus 11, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced the more affordable flagship – the OnePlus 11R -- earlier this month. The OnePlus 11R looks super tempting on paper and that's because it offers a OnePlus 11-like design and a powerful set of specifications. Now, the question is – is the OnePlus 11R as good as it looks on paper in reality?

I used the OnePlus 11R for a few hours and absolutely loved the cute and comfortable form factor it offers. Despite sporting a glass back and a large battery unit, the smartphone doesn't feel heavy at any point in time. It is extremely comfortable to use the smartphone with one hand. Another good thing is that the phone doesn't feel slippery at all. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on various online and offline platforms. It will be up for sale in the days to come.

As far as the looks are concerned, the OnePlus 11R offers the same design as the more expensive OnePlus 11, which means it packs a circular rear camera module with three cameras in it. The 11R model that I have with me is in the Sonic Black colour option. There's another colour model -- Galactic Silver – for the OnePlus 11R that launched in India. The black colour option feels more like a Sandstone finish, which also means that it didn't register fingerprints in the limited time I spent with the phone.

On the front, the phone offers a punch-hole display that gets curvy on the sides. As for the performance, even under the scorching sun, the OnePlus 11R's display appears to be quite bright and vibrant. Be it Instagram Reels or YouTube videos, almost everything looks quite clear on the OnePlus 11R even under bright sunlight. I really like the curved display of the OnePlus 11R, which offers an outstanding viewing experience. The good thing is that the punch hole doesn't interfere with any task.

Now, I haven't used the OnePlus 11R extensively yet. But with the few photos I managed to click with the phone, I can say that it does a good job. The smartphone offers a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There's no Hasselblad partnership for this one. With just a few hours of using the phone, I found the OnePlus 11R camera capable of clicking pretty well-detailed shots in good lighting. The phone also captures well-detailed selfies. I will have more to talk about the OnePlus 11R camera in the full review in the upcoming days.

Coming to the hardware specifications, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is slightly less powerful than the Gen 2 SoC, but it is one of the most powerful chipsets in the price segment. Switching from one screen to another or scrolling through social media platforms seemed like a breeze on the OnePlus 11. I will have much more to say about the OnePlus 11R's performance as well as its battery life. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. Now, this is the same as the OnePlus 11R, and as I mentioned in the full review, the phone lasts very easily for a day and takes around 30 min to fully charge.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for the full review of the OnePlus 11R!