OnePlus 11R sale in India begins today: Price, offers, availability and specifications

The new OnePlus 11R will go on sale in India today, February 28. The phone was launched on February 7 alongside the more premium, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 11. Both phones look the same, but specification-wise, there are considerable differences. The OnePlus is powered by Qualcomm's erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. Similar to its sibling, there's support for 100W fast charging, and the design is also more or less.

OnePlus 11R price in India

The OnePlus 11R comes in two storage variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The top model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 44,999.

Both variants of the OnePlus 11R are available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colours. The phone continues to come in a tall red box, which includes the charging brick.

OnePlus 11R offers in India

The OnePlus 11R will go on sale in India today on Amazon and official channels. OnePlus says customers will get an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G. It means the phone will be effectively selling for Rs 38,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

Customers can also bundle up to a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Users can get an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on OnePlus, Samsung, and iOS 4G devices across OnePlus, OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus states that the first 1,000 buyers will receive a OnePlus Gaming Trigger exclusively on the OnePlus India website and OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus 11R specification

As mentioned, the new 11R draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The SoC comes paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 11R sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design.

The device has curved edges and sides, similar to the OnePlus 9RT. The screen offers 1450 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus still bundles a fast charger in the retail box.

Coming to the cameras, the system on the back includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The camera setup is similar to the OnePlus 10R and the company seems to have just changed the primary Sony sensor. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with Hasslebald-tuned cameras.