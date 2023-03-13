OnePlus 11R selling at discounted price on Amazon: should you buy it?

OnePlus 11R is available at a discounted price on Amazon but this is inclusive of the bank discount. The good thing is that the bank discount is offered without many terms and conditions. After the discount, the OnePlus 11R can be grabbed at a price of Rs 37,999. This means that Amazon is offering Rs 2,000 discount on bank offer.

OnePlus 11R is one of the latest phones that the company has launched for Indian consumers. The highlight of the smartphone is that it offers flagship-level specifications at a relatively affordable price tag. Some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 11R include – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate, 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50-megapixel triple camera system, up to 16GB RAM, and more.

OnePlus 11R price

In India, the OnePlus 11R officially starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999. Amazon has partnered with several banks to offer discount on the OnePlus 11R but the best one is offered by HSBC Bank. Customers with HSBC credit card will be able to get Rs 2,000 off, which will bring the price of the OnePlus 11R down to Rs 37,999. Now, that's quite a tempting deal, I must say.

Should you buy it?

The OnePlus 11R, in our opinion, is one of the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 that you can get in India right now. The good thing is it offers a OnePlus 11-like design including a circular camera module. The curved display and the compact form factor are some of the key highlights of the OnePlus 11R.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11R comes packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and a 120hz screen refresh rate. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. When it comes to the battery, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging support just like the more expensive OnePlus 11.

In terms of camera system, the OnePlus 11R includes triple cameras on the rear panel, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. It should be noted that there are no Hasslebald-tuned cameras in this one, like the flagship OnePlus 11.

Overall, for the discounted price, the OnePlus 11R makes for a great deal if you are looking for a good all rounder smartphone under Rs 40,000.