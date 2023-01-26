OnePlus 11R specifications have already leaked ahead of its official India launch

OnePlus will be hosting an event on February 7 and the company is planning to unveil a number of devices on the day. The star of the show will be the OnePlus 11 and alongside which the company will unveil an affordable model dubbed the OnePlus 11R. OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11R. Now, some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 11R have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what the phone will offer.

A leak coming from MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 11R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The leak also reveals that the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone will come packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is for the base model. It is also said that the OnePlus 11R will be sold in one colour option -- Galactic Silver in India. Other details still remain a surprise. Notably, the company hasn't yet revealed any of the specs for the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus teased the OnePlus 11R recently. It has also been confirmed that the OnePlus 11R will be available on Amazon just like the OnePlus 11. The official teaser shared a glimpse of the upcoming phone that reveals some parts of the back panel and the sides. The full design of the phone still remains a mystery.

As far as rumours are concerned, the OnePlus 11R will come equipped with a curved display with a centered punch-hole notch. It is also suggested that the OnePlus 11R will feature a camera module with a similar looking design to the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 11R is also tipped to feature an IR blaster, which was missing in the predecessor OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 11 launching in India

On Feb 7, OnePlus has confirmed to unveil the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, 65-inch OnePlus TV, OnePlus Buds and a lot more. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the OnePlus 11 has leaked. As per reports, the OnePlus phone will start at a price of Rs 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also tipped that the OnePlus 11 will come in two other variants with upto 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Now, these models are expected to be priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 66,999.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed the design of the OnePlus 11 with a circular rear camera module and curved display. The OnePlus 11 is already available in China and the same model is expected to hit the India market with the same set of specifications.