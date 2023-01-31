OnePlus 11R's official specifications, design revealed ahead of February 7 launch

OnePlus 11R's key specifications have been revealed by the company ahead of the official launch on February 7. The smartphone's official design is also out and the poster confirms no Hasslebald partnership. OnePlus says the OnePlus 11R is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM - a first for the R-series smartphones. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes, with a bundled 100W charger.

In a press note, the company states that the OnePlus 11R will also include a 120Hz Fluid display with ADFR 2.0 tech. The technology helps the phone to adjust the refresh rate based on the content, which in theory may extend the battery life.

OnePlus is touting the device as a gamer-centric smartphone and it explains that the OnePlus 11R comes with RAM-Vita technology, which is also available on the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus says that the RAM-Vita tech leverages OnePlus's machine-learning AI capabilities to accelerate the reallocation of RAM "for a faster system response time and stability."

Additionally, the OnePlus 11R includes a 3D cooling system, covering a surface area 63.8 per cent larger than the OnePlus 10 Pro's vapour chamber. The material inside the OnePlus 11R 5G can store heat instantly and release it slowly to protect against instant temperature increases.

Speaking more about the ADFR 2.0, OnePlus says the technology allows the display's frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz as per content on screen. Camera details remain unclear, but the poster reveals three cameras on the back.

OnePlus has not confirmed the price, and we will find more information during the February 7 launch event. Apart from the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus will launch OnePlus 11 5G, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone will retain Hasslebald-tuned cameras, which are also available on OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 series. Going by the specifications, the OnePlus 11R's price could start at around Rs 40,000 and the OnePlus 11 5G will cost over Rs 50,000.

It appears that the OnePlus 11R will launch only in India as the product is not listed on their global websites. This aligns with their existing strategy as the R-series smartphone, which started with OnePlus 9R, was designed particularly for the Indian market. Last year, the company launched OnePlus 10R with up to 150W fast charging. It is available for Rs 32,999 (80W charging support), and the top model with 150W charging support costs Rs 37,999.