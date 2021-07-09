OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T are finally getting Android 11 based OxygenOS

The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are finally upgrading to the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. A public rollout for the stable version is still a while away though, as only an open beta has been made available by the company as yet.

Some might think that it is a bit too late for the Android 11 upgrade to the device, with the Android 12 nearing launch. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T are around three-year-old smartphones and were launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and Android 9 Pie respectively. The Android 11 update will mark the third major software upgrade for the devices.

Though this may be the end of the line of any more upgrades for the two smartphones. Users of both OnePlus 6 and 6T are hence advised to upgrade to the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 as and when a stable version is available.

For now, OnePlus has started rolling out an open beta for Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The company had first promised to bring the update for the two devices by the end of August. It has now been released more than a month ahead of schedule.

Since this is an early build of the OS, not everyone is advised to install it just yet. OnePlus will use the beta rollout to look for bugs in the system and gather feedback. Once it makes the required improvements, it will likely introduce a stable build in the near future.

For those who still want to upgrade to it right away, make sure that you backup your phone data before doing so. The upgrade will require users to manually download the open beta through the OnePlus forum titled "OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 6/6T." Users can then follow the steps listed on the forum once the package download is complete.

The open beta build for OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 will bring several new features to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These include updates to the System UI that will now feature a new visual design with optimised details.

It will introduce new Game Space features, including convenient switches of Fnatic mode, new notification mode, quick reply, mistouch prevention and more. There will also be an update for Camera with a new and optimised UI, as well as the introduction of features like Ambient Display, Dark Mode and more.