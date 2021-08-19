OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T get Buds Pro support, new Bitmoji AOD with new update

OnePlus has started rolling out two new OxygenOS updates for users of the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. The updates have been introduced in Europe as of now and will soon make their way to India.

One of the updates is the OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 version that is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Another is the OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 for the OnePlus 8T, which will be rolled out in India as 11.0.9.9.

The new OS versions serve different smartphones but are essentially the same. They bring the latest Android security patch, system optimisations, bug fixes and even new features. Support for OnePlus Buds Pro is one of the highlights of the changelog.

Here is a look at all things new for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T users with the OxygenOS update.

System changes

Other than the updated Android security patch (2021.08), the new OxygenOS versions will bring support and new features for the OnePlus Buds Pro. The update is rolled out in Europe just as the TWS headsets by OnePlus go on sale in the region.

Always on Display now has a new screenshot feature on the three smartphones. System stability has been improved and known issues have been fixed with the update, including the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes.

Ambient Display

OnePlus will also be bringing new Bitmoji Always on Display, which has been co-designed with Snapchat. OnePlu says that the Bitmoji AOD will "liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar."

Interestingly, the avatar will update throughout the day based on the user activity and things happening around them. Users can find this under Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji.

Camera

The new OxygenOS versions also bring optimisations to the portrait mode effect of the front camera on the smartphones.

OnePlus Store

OnePlus 8 series smartphone users in India will now get the OnePlus Store app with the update. The app lets users manage their OnePlus account. They can shop for OnePlus products through the app or get support for any query. OnePlus notes that the app can be uninstalled if not needed.