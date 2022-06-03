OnePlus 8T price now starts at Rs 28,999 without a catch but should you buy?

OnePlus 8T, the company's premium smartphone from 2020, is currently available at a discounted price. The smartphone comes with premium hardware, some of which is still relevant for a phone in 2022. The 8T has a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W fast charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is currently available for under Rs 30,000 on the OnePlus India online store.

The device's 8GB RAM variant can be bought for Rs 28,999. For the price, users get 128GB of internal storage. But, should you buy the OnePlus 8T in 2022? The ideal answer would be maybe not, but the OnePlus 8T could be a decent option for a certain section of the consumer base.

OnePlus 8T price in India now starts at Rs 28,999

The OnePlus 8T is available at a discounted price a couple of years after its launch. The phone was launched in 2020 as a successor to the OnePlus 8. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which, although a couple of generations old, is still quite a capable chipset. Yes, it is considerably slower than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was launched recently. However, the 5nm Snapdragon 865 chipset can be used for casual gaming.

But, and it is a big BUT, if you factor in the competition, it would not make much sense to buy the OnePlus 8T in 2022. Of late, smartphone companies have launched multiple smartphones at the sub-Rs 30,000 price point. You have the new iQOO Neo 6, the Moto Edge 30 alongside the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and a few other alternatives. Some of these devices offer better hardware for almost the same price.

Plus, if you consider the software situation, these devices run the latest Android 12 update out of the box. This also means that the new smartphones launched in 2022 under Rs 30,000 are likely to get longer software support. The OnePlus 8T did get the Android 12 update recently. However, the phone was launched with Android 10 on top of Oxygen OS 10. Therefore, chances are that the 8T might not get any more software updates in the future. The best-case scenario would be the phone getting Android 13 soon, but there is no official word on the same.

If you still want to experience Oxygen OS, there is the Nord 2, which is priced at Rs 29,999 for the base model. There are rumours of the OnePlus Nord 3 launching soon. So, it would be best to hold on if you can.