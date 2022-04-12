OnePlus 9 5G, Redmi Note 11, and more get discounted during Amazon Fab Phone Fest

Amazon is back with yet another sale, which is already live on the e-commerce website. This is a five-day sale and will continue till April 14. During this sale period, Amazon is offering discounts on several phones. Some of the deals are based on bank offers. So if you don't have that card, then you won't be able to avail the discount. The company is offering 10 percent off on SBI bank cards. There are exchange offers as well on most of the handsets. Phones like the OnePlus 9 5G, Redmi Note 11, Samsung Galaxy M32, and more are on sale. Let's take a quick look at some of the best smartphone deals that are available on Amazon.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale 2022: Best phone deals

Those who want to buy the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be able to get this device at a very low price. The device is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 39,999, which is the original retail price. But, if you have an SBI bank credit card, then you will be able to avail a flat discount of Rs 4,250, as per the Amazon listing. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 35,749. In addition to this, one will also notice a Rs 1,000 discount coupon on the e-commerce site. You can also apply this, after which the price will be Rs 34,749. It is important to note that this discount will not appear immediately once you apply it and the same is only visible on the final order checkout page.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is on sale at an effective price of Rs 21,999. It is basically listed on Amazon for Rs 23,999, but the SBI bank credit cardholders can get Rs 2,000 discount on the device, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 21,999. The OnePlus 9 5G has received a massive discount of Rs 9,400. The device can be bought for Rs 40,599 in India. With an SBI bank credit card, you can get an additional Rs 5,000 discount. This basically means that the OnePlus 9 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 35,599 if you have the mentioned bank card.

The Redmi Note 11 can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is a good deal. You get a 90Hz AMOLED panel, and a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It has a capable 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 680 chip. The good thing is the company is also shipping a 33W fast charger in the box, along with the phone.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M32, which launched in India for Rs 20,999, is selling on Amazon for as low as Rs 16,999. This one is a 5G smartphone and comes with a 6.5-inch display as well as a 5,000mAh battery. But, it runs on the older Android 11 OS. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 50 is available with a Rs 1,000 discount coupon on Amazon. It is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 12,999, but you can get it for Rs 11,999 if you apply for the coupon. Again, Amazon doesn't immediately show the discounted price and it will appear on the final checkout page.